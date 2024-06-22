British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Stifel Nicolaus

British Land (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

OTCMKTS BTLCY opened at $5.15 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.92. British Land has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $5.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

