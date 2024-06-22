Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC Purchases 1,364 Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 16.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 14.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,294,000 after buying an additional 26,593 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the third quarter worth about $384,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,026,000 after acquiring an additional 20,394 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 81,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356 shares during the period.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $56.43. 77,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 226,175. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.26 and a 200 day moving average of $54.30. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52 week low of $47.56 and a 52 week high of $56.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

