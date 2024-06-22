BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF (TSE:ZQQ – Get Free Report) dropped 0.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$138.00 and last traded at C$138.38. Approximately 25,566 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 38,905 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$138.76.

BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$129.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$125.11.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Nasdaq 100 Equity Hedged to CAD Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.