BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Shares of BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF (TSE:ZLB – Get Free Report) rose 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $43.14 and last traded at $42.98. Approximately 56,628 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 48,280 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.84.

BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.83.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Low Volatility Canadian Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.