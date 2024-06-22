BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Shares of BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF (TSE:ZWE – Get Free Report) were down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$20.71 and last traded at C$20.74. Approximately 23,453 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 48% from the average daily volume of 15,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.08.

BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$20.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.47.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BMO Europe High Dividend Covered Call Hedged to CAD ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.