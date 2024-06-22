BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD reduced its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 207,620 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,968 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 3.6% of Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $173,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.4% during the first quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,356,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. BTC Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the first quarter worth $11,936,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 52.7% during the first quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 5.1% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,928 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,444,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:BLK traded up $4.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $787.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 872,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,837. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $775.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $791.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 5.32. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $596.18 and a twelve month high of $845.00. The stock has a market cap of $117.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.34.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $9.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.42 by $0.39. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.24% and a net margin of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 41.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $5.10 dividend. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.84%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total value of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.00, for a total transaction of $7,155,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Laurence Fink sold 30,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $807.29, for a total value of $25,008,229.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,168 shares in the company, valued at $309,327,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on BlackRock from $1,013.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $930.00 target price (up previously from $918.00) on shares of BlackRock in a report on Friday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $818.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on BlackRock from $742.00 to $767.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $845.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.