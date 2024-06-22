BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC) Shares Purchased by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 2,157.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 947,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 905,701 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 0.6% of Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Park Avenue Securities LLC owned about 37.16% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $49,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 54,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,848,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $101,000.

NYSEARCA BINC traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $52.27. 285,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 654,409. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $52.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.11. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.54 and a fifty-two week high of $52.62.

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

