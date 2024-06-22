Bittensor (TAO) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $27.37 Million

Bittensor (TAO) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Bittensor has a market cap of $1.96 billion and $27.37 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bittensor has traded down 8% against the US dollar. One Bittensor token can now be purchased for approximately $280.90 or 0.00436988 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bittensor

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 6,968,910 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor. The official message board for Bittensor is bittensor.medium.com.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bittensor has a current supply of 6,966,426. The last known price of Bittensor is 284.25553165 USD and is down -4.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 68 active market(s) with $38,715,613.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bittensor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bittensor using one of the exchanges listed above.

