BitShares (BTS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.68 Million

BitShares (BTS) traded 2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. Over the last seven days, BitShares has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One BitShares coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. BitShares has a total market cap of $7.68 million and $251,594.41 worth of BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000567 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000645 BTC.

About BitShares

BitShares (BTS) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 19th, 2014. BitShares’ total supply is 2,995,443,955 coins. The Reddit community for BitShares is https://reddit.com/r/bitshares and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BitShares’ official message board is bitsharestalk.org. BitShares’ official Twitter account is @bitsharesgroup and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitShares’ official website is bitshares.github.io.

Buying and Selling BitShares

According to CryptoCompare, “BitShares is a blockchain-based platform that creates decentralized autonomous companies for improved, low-cost services. It was introduced by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer, and founded by Daniel Larimer with funding from BitFund.PE.BitShares was created by Daniel Larimer, Charles Hoskinson, and Stan Larimer. Charles Hoskinson was a co-founder but has since left the team.BitShares can be used to participate in decentralized autonomous companies (DACs) offering various services by becoming a shareholder and securing the company through your computer. The platform uses its own token, BTS, for participation and services.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitShares directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitShares should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

