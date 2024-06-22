Bitfarms (TSE:BITF) Price Target Raised to C$7.50

Bitfarms (TSE:BITF – Free Report) had its price target boosted by ATB Capital from C$5.00 to C$7.50 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Bitfarms Stock Performance

Shares of TSE BITF opened at C$4.05 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74. Bitfarms has a 12 month low of C$1.26 and a 12 month high of C$5.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.29. The stock has a market cap of C$1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 3.33.

Insider Activity at Bitfarms

In other news, insider Riot Platforms, Inc. bought 52,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$112,564.00. Company insiders own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada.

