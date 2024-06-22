Bitcoin Private Hits Market Cap of $910,556.88 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.35 or 0.00041029 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.98 or 0.00031101 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010036 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000326 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

