Bitcoin Gold Market Cap Achieves $461.51 Million (BTG)

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Bitcoin Gold coin can now be bought for approximately $26.35 or 0.00040990 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a market cap of $461.51 million and $13.54 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Gold alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00031237 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00010031 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000540 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000324 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000081 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

BTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a digital currency that aims to decentralize the process of Bitcoin mining by utilizing GPU hardware, making it more accessible to a wider range of users. BTG is based on the original Bitcoin blockchain but incorporates a different mining algorithm, Equihash, to promote decentralization and prevent the concentration of mining power. BTG was created in 2017 as a fork of Bitcoin, and it maintains similar features such as a limited supply cap of 21 million coins. BTG can be used for peer-to-peer transactions, as well as for mining on GPU hardware to earn rewards for securing the network. BTG aims to provide a more decentralized and democratic approach to mining, empowering individual miners and promoting wider participation in the mining process.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.