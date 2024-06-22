Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.64

Birchcliff Energy Ltd. (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.64 and traded as high as C$6.07. Birchcliff Energy shares last traded at C$6.01, with a volume of 1,473,537 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIR. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$5.87 and a 200-day moving average of C$5.63.

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.05). Birchcliff Energy had a return on equity of 1.65% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of C$163.30 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Birchcliff Energy Ltd. will post 0.0911973 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 285.71%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the areas of Montney/Doig Resource Play, including the Pouce Coupe and Gordondale properties in Alberta.

