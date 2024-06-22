Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.60.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $68.00 target price (down previously from $75.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective (down previously from $68.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, March 15th.

BERY stock opened at $60.85 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a 12-month low of $53.92 and a 12-month high of $69.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.49.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.05. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $262,216.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 1,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.29, for a total value of $67,404.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 119,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,197,661.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $59.50 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $262,216.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,237,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 763,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,477,000 after acquiring an additional 48,484 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 96.0% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 40,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,508,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 2.3% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,230,000 after buying an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

