Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases Shares of 5,480 State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth about $147,421,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in shares of State Street in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,687,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of State Street by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,563,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $121,145,000 after acquiring an additional 573,016 shares in the last quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd grew its position in State Street by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,462,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $268,170,000 after acquiring an additional 537,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in State Street by 122.8% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 884,742 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $59,242,000 after acquiring an additional 487,671 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $72.24. The company had a trading volume of 2,353,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,799,734. State Street Co. has a 1-year low of $62.78 and a 1-year high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $21.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.35 and a 200 day moving average of $74.68.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 12th. The asset manager reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 9.62%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. State Street’s payout ratio is 51.69%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on State Street from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of State Street from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Argus upped their target price on shares of State Street from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of State Street from $79.50 to $80.50 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, State Street has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.04.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

