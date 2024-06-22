Bennett Selby Investments LP Purchases New Shares in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Otis Worldwide by 54.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 142.1% during the fourth quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after acquiring an additional 4,435 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 13,638.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 151,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,570,000 after acquiring an additional 150,563 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 176.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 115,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,378,000 after acquiring an additional 74,030 shares during the last quarter. 88.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of OTIS stock traded down $0.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $95.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,547,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,880. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $73.32 and a one year high of $100.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.58. The company has a market cap of $38.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 1.04.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.02%. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.44 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 45.09%.

In other Otis Worldwide news, EVP Peiming Zheng sold 30,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.69, for a total transaction of $2,844,803.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,458,753.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OTIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Argus raised their target price on Otis Worldwide from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

