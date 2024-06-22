Bennett Selby Investments LP Acquires 737 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Bennett Selby Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 12.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,617 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. Paycom Software makes up about 0.6% of Bennett Selby Investments LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Bennett Selby Investments LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PAYC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,936,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,227,278,000 after purchasing an additional 137,583 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 1,106,045 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $228,642,000 after purchasing an additional 101,744 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 905,783 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $172,316,000 after purchasing an additional 50,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $162,855,000 after purchasing an additional 782,962 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.94.

Paycom Software Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:PAYC traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $147.40. 2,648,674 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,267. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.03. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.12 and a fifty-two week high of $374.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.27%.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total value of $352,599.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jason D. Clark sold 906 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $130,110.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,227,934.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of Paycom Software stock in a transaction on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.82, for a total transaction of $352,599.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,091,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $559,087,845.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,787 shares of company stock worth $3,430,426. Company insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.