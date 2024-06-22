Beldex Price Reaches $0.0362 on Top Exchanges (BDX)

Beldex (BDX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for $0.0362 or 0.00000056 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beldex has traded down 19.2% against the dollar. Beldex has a total market capitalization of $233.51 million and $1.01 million worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,504.82 or 0.05456797 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000586 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.35 or 0.00042586 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00015158 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.29 or 0.00008238 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00012907 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00010507 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0923 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00002448 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 9,925,321,712 coins and its circulating supply is 6,447,941,712 coins. Beldex’s official Twitter account is @beldexcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Beldex’s official message board is beldexcoin.medium.com. The official website for Beldex is www.beldex.io.

Buying and Selling Beldex

According to CryptoCompare, “Beldex (BDX) is a cryptocurrency token on its own blockchain, designed for decentralized, private transactions. It uses cryptographic techniques for enhanced security and privacy. BDX is part of the Beldex ecosystem, a privacy-centric platform offering a decentralized exchange and services prioritizing user privacy and security. The BDX token facilitates private transactions and may be used for additional services within the ecosystem, such as exchange fees or platform-specific functionalities.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

