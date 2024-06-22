Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $24.15

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.15 and traded as high as $24.57. Bankwell Financial Group shares last traded at $24.21, with a volume of 13,880 shares changing hands.

Bankwell Financial Group Stock Down 0.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.03. The company has a market capitalization of $191.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.81.

Bankwell Financial Group (NASDAQ:BWFG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bankwell Financial Group had a net margin of 15.28% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $22.06 million during the quarter.

Bankwell Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Bankwell Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Bankwell Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.83%.

In related news, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of Bankwell Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven H. Brunner sold 1,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total value of $33,888.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,218.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Christine Chivily sold 6,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total transaction of $150,001.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $362,212.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 2,507 shares of company stock worth $61,157 and have sold 8,361 shares worth $198,374. Company insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bankwell Financial Group

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWFG. AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bankwell Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Bankwell Financial Group by 119.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 16.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,685 shares of the bank’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bankwell Financial Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 11,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About Bankwell Financial Group

Bankwell Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bankwell Bank that provides various banking services for individual and commercial customers. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, money market, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides first mortgage loans secured by one-to-four family owner occupied residential properties for personal use; home equity loans and home equity lines of credit secured by owner occupied one-to-four family residential properties; loans secured by commercial real estate, multi-family dwellings, owner-occupied commercial real estate, and investor-owned one-to-four family dwellings; commercial construction loans for commercial development projects, including apartment buildings and condominiums, as well as office buildings, retail, and other income producing properties; land loans; commercial business loans secured by assignments of corporate assets and personal guarantees of the business owners; loans to finance insurance premiums; overdraft lines of credit; and unsecured personal loans.

