Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.10

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.10 and traded as low as $10.83. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $11.03, with a volume of 2,882 shares trading hands.

Bank of the James Financial Group Stock Up 4.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $52.19 million, a PE ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.11.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 16.45%. The firm had revenue of $10.26 million during the quarter.

Bank of the James Financial Group Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of the James Financial Group

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Bank of the James Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MontVue Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 17,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Bank of the James Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 192,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 47,895 shares during the period. Finally, Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bank of the James Financial Group by 29.5% during the 1st quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 253,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,631,000 after buying an additional 57,856 shares in the last quarter. 18.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of the James Financial Group Company Profile

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

