Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY) Increases Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Banco Comercial Português, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, June 14th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1049 per share on Monday, July 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This is a boost from Banco Comercial Português’s previous dividend of $0.005528.

Banco Comercial Português Stock Performance

Shares of BPCGY opened at $2.61 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Banco Comercial Português has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $2.61.

Get Banco Comercial Português alerts:

Banco Comercial Português (OTCMKTS:BPCGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $931.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Banco Comercial Português will post 0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Comercial Português Company Profile

Banco Comercial Português, SA, a private sector bank, engages in the provision of various banking and financial products and services in Portugal and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking; Companies, Corporate & Investment Banking; Private Banking; Foreign Business; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Comercial Português Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Comercial Português and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.