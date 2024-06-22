Ballew Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Ballew Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in NVR were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in NVR by 626,255.3% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,015 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,666,212,000 after purchasing an additional 237,977 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NVR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,031,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 358,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,137,259,000 after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 27,719 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $194,045,000 after acquiring an additional 5,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of NVR by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,518 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,694,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVR. StockNews.com upgraded NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on NVR from $7,600.00 to $8,175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

NVR Stock Performance

NYSE:NVR traded up $111.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7,626.42. 84,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,496. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5,210.49 and a twelve month high of $8,211.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 3.97. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7,599.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $7,432.39.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $116.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $103.97 by $12.44. NVR had a return on equity of 38.54% and a net margin of 17.33%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $99.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 493.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVR news, Director David A. Preiser sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7,586.21, for a total transaction of $3,793,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,813,104.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Paul C. Saville sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,670.42, for a total value of $2,301,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 106,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $819,661,081.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,600 shares of company stock worth $12,233,609. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NVR Profile

(Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

