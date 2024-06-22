Ballew Advisors Inc Purchases 645 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL)

Ballew Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Free Report) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,374 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 207,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 42,401 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,273,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 300,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $2,681,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 27,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FTXL traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.68. The company had a trading volume of 27,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,708. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $105.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

