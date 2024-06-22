Ballew Advisors Inc Makes New $230,000 Investment in Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB)

Ballew Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF (NYSEARCA:BITB – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Stock Performance
Shares of Bitwise Bitcoin ETF stock traded down $0.45 on Friday, reaching $35.02. 993,874 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,564,629. Bitwise Bitcoin ETF has a 1-year low of $21.05 and a 1-year high of $40.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.70.
Bitwise Bitcoin ETF Company Profile
