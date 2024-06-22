Ballew Advisors Inc Has $1.36 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Ballew Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ballew Advisors Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 53,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 122,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after buying an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 22,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 13,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $20.52 during mid-day trading on Friday. 808,885 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,320. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $20.06 and a 1 year high of $20.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day moving average is $20.44.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.068 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

