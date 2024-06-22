Ball (NYSE:BALL) PT Lowered to $64.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on BALL. TheStreet raised Ball from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Citigroup began coverage on Ball in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Ball from $69.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ball from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Ball in a report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.85.

NYSE BALL opened at $60.65 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Ball has a 52-week low of $42.81 and a 52-week high of $71.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $67.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.12. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.12. Ball had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to buyback 40,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Pedro Henrique Mariani sold 5,000 shares of Ball stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.90, for a total transaction of $349,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,095.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 25,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Ball by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 34,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Ball by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 26,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Ball by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 22,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

