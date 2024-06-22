B. Riley Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $1,325.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at B. Riley from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 26.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Lam Research from $880.00 to $850.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $935.00 to $960.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,030.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $981.29.

Lam Research stock opened at $1,050.35 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $950.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $893.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a market cap of $137.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.46. Lam Research has a fifty-two week low of $574.42 and a fifty-two week high of $1,101.81.

Lam Research’s stock is going to split on the morning of Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The semiconductor company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.53. The company had revenue of $3.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 45.96% and a net margin of 25.35%. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 29.67 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 21st that allows the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total transaction of $363,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, insider George M. Schisler sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $908.21, for a total value of $363,284.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,141,376.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christina Corrreia sold 647 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $972.03, for a total transaction of $628,903.41. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,386,018.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,989 shares of company stock valued at $1,904,810 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.8% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 62,917 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Lam Research by 79.3% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,347 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Lam Research by 154.1% during the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,644 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,671,000 after purchasing an additional 6,455 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Lam Research by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,014,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,523,215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,705,000 after buying an additional 134,558 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

