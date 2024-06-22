Axie Infinity Self Reported Market Cap Hits $892.96 Million (AXS)

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. One Axie Infinity token can now be purchased for about $6.07 or 0.00009443 BTC on popular exchanges. Axie Infinity has a market capitalization of $892.96 million and $20.90 million worth of Axie Infinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Axie Infinity has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.30 or 0.00011356 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,280.01 or 0.99990896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00012305 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00000963 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00005315 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.04 or 0.00076277 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Axie Infinity Token Profile

AXS is a token. Its launch date was October 27th, 2020. Axie Infinity’s total supply is 270,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 147,105,789 tokens. Axie Infinity’s official Twitter account is @axieinfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Axie Infinity’s official message board is axieinfinity.medium.com. The Reddit community for Axie Infinity is https://reddit.com/r/axieinfinity. Axie Infinity’s official website is axieinfinity.com.

Axie Infinity Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Axie Infinity (AXS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Axie Infinity has a current supply of 270,000,000 with 147,069,629.08439043 in circulation. The last known price of Axie Infinity is 5.98219177 USD and is down -0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 462 active market(s) with $32,168,116.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://axieinfinity.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Axie Infinity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Axie Infinity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Axie Infinity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

