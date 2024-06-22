Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Position Cut by Liberty Capital Management Inc.

Liberty Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 119.3% during the 1st quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 329 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter valued at $654,000. 80.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ADP. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Barclays increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $280.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $251.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.42.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Up 0.8 %

Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $247.97. 3,022,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,978. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $101.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.78. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $205.53 and a 1-year high of $256.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $245.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.40.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.22 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.56% and a return on equity of 93.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Stories

