Aurora Investment Trust (LON:ARR) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $246.84

Aurora Investment Trust plc (LON:ARR – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 246.84 ($3.14) and traded as high as GBX 248.40 ($3.16). Aurora Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 247 ($3.14), with a volume of 78,339 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market cap of £190.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.14 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 246.96 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 243.63.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were issued a GBX 3.45 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Aurora Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. Aurora Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently 428.57%.

Aurora Investment Trust plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched by Mars Asset Management Limited. The fund is managed by Phoenix Asset Management Partners Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equity securities, but with some exposure to fixed interest also.

