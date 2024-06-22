Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Trims Position in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. reduced its stake in Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,180 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,258 shares during the period. Arch Capital Group makes up approximately 1.5% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ACGL. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 63,459 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,058,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,532,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Arch Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $310,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Arch Capital Group by 12,185.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 42,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 42,161 shares during the period. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $109.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Arch Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

Shares of Arch Capital Group stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.89. 4,271,267 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,704,293. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of $70.53 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.05 and a 200-day moving average of $88.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.39. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 21.85% and a net margin of 33.65%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gansberg sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.64, for a total transaction of $966,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 228,035 shares in the company, valued at $22,037,302.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

