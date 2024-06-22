Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,856 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUI. Prudential PLC boosted its position in Sun Communities by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,050,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 58.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 260,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,882,000 after purchasing an additional 96,207 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,406,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $284,802,000 after purchasing an additional 236,771 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in shares of Sun Communities by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. 99.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SUI. Compass Point boosted their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $142.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $145.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.27.

Sun Communities Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE SUI traded up $1.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $117.52. The stock had a trading volume of 877,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,784. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.74 and a 12 month high of $141.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 101.30, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.56.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 324.14%.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

In other news, Director Craig Leupold sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.39, for a total value of $320,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.