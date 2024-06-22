Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Buys 2,709 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,786 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,709 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 3.4% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $4,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BABA. Wynn Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 16.5% in the first quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 34,045 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 58.4% in the first quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 19,178 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BABA has been the topic of several research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $118.00 price target on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $109.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $124.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $113.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alibaba Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.79.

NYSE:BABA traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $73.67. 10,410,815 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,481,770. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market cap of $186.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.38. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $102.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.93.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The specialty retailer reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.13. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $30.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.59 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a $1.66 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s payout ratio is currently 22.84%.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

