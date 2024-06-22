Aurora Investment Managers LLC. Acquires 5,348 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Aurora Investment Managers LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 24.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,183 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,348 shares during the quarter. Camden Property Trust comprises about 1.8% of Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Aurora Investment Managers LLC.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $2,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,002,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,688,174,000 after acquiring an additional 60,511 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 41.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,044,988 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,575,000 after buying an additional 1,187,974 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $376,933,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Camden Property Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,686,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $366,022,000 after buying an additional 87,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,547,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,633,000 after buying an additional 16,389 shares during the period. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $109.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,256,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,615. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.89, a PEG ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.39. Camden Property Trust has a 52-week low of $82.81 and a 52-week high of $114.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.98%.

CPT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $98.00 to $105.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.86.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

