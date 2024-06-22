Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Shares Down 1.6%

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Get Free Report) shares dropped 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.86. Approximately 7,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 63,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.81 and a 200-day moving average of $2.16.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing and restoration of vehicles; and brand licensing and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers.

