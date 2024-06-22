Astar (ASTR) Trading 14.3% Lower This Week

Astar (ASTR) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Astar token can now be purchased for about $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC on exchanges. Astar has a market cap of $392.07 million and approximately $13.13 million worth of Astar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Astar has traded 14.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Astar Profile

Astar’s genesis date was October 18th, 2021. Astar’s total supply is 8,496,477,324 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,701,615,389 tokens. Astar’s official Twitter account is @astarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Astar’s official website is astar.network. The official message board for Astar is forum.astar.network.

Buying and Selling Astar

According to CryptoCompare, “Astar (ASTR) is a decentralized infrastructure project for cross-chain interoperability and dApp development. Created by a team led by Dr. Jun Li, Astar aims to enable seamless communication between blockchains. ASTR token is used for transaction fees, governance, and staking. It empowers developers to build innovative cross-chain dApps for DeFi, gaming, NFTs, and more.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Astar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Astar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Astar using one of the exchanges listed above.

