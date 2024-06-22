ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Holdings Raised by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its position in ASML by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 66 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ASML opened at $1,036.60 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $563.99 and a 1 year high of $1,077.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $954.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $895.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.03 billion, a PE ratio of 52.94, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.49.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $1.343 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 32.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ASML. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ASML has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

