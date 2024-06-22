Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet raised Ark Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th.
Ark Restaurants (NASDAQ:ARKR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $42.26 million during the quarter. Ark Restaurants had a positive return on equity of 1.19% and a negative net margin of 3.91%.
In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. bought 6,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.99 per share, with a total value of $85,339.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 52,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $735,874. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 37.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ark Restaurants stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ark Restaurants Corp. (NASDAQ:ARKR – Free Report) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,544 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.49% of Ark Restaurants worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ark Restaurants Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates restaurants and bars in the United States. It operates restaurants in New York City; Washington, DC; Las Vegas, Nevada; Atlantic City, New Jersey; Florida; and Alabama, as well as fast food concepts and catering operations. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in New York, New York.
