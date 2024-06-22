Ark Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97.56 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. One Ark coin can now be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Ark has traded down 34.5% against the US dollar. Ark has a market cap of $97.56 million and $14.89 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000186 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000895 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000637 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001594 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001291 BTC.

Ark Profile

Ark (CRYPTO:ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 181,653,132 coins and its circulating supply is 181,653,170 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ark is arkscic.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Ark

According to CryptoCompare, “ARK is a cryptocurrency token of the ARK Public Network (APN), a blockchain platform that empowers developers and users by providing tools to create and deploy blockchains. ARK tokens are used for transaction fees, voting in the Delegated Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus mechanism, and staking to earn passive rewards. The project was launched in 2016 by a group of 27 individuals from diverse backgrounds.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the exchanges listed above.

