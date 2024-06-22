Ardor Price Hits $0.0647 on Top Exchanges (ARDR)

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Ardor has a total market cap of $64.60 million and approximately $7.65 million worth of Ardor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ardor coin can now be bought for about $0.0647 or 0.00000101 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Ardor has traded down 16.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00042533 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00008273 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.30 or 0.00012951 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0780 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00010522 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0926 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004657 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000713 BTC.

About Ardor

Ardor (CRYPTO:ARDR) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 24th, 2017. Ardor’s total supply is 998,999,495 coins. Ardor’s official message board is ardorforum.org. The Reddit community for Ardor is https://reddit.com/r/ardor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ardor is www.jelurida.com/ardor. Ardor’s official Twitter account is @ardorplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ardor Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ardor (ARDR) is a cryptocurrency token used to secure the Ardor network. It operates on a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, allowing holders to stake their tokens to validate and forge new blocks. The Ardor Platform is a scalable, multi-chain blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) platform, separating the network security chain from transactional chains for scalability and customization. ARDR tokens are used for securing the network, paying fees for child chain creation, and participating in decision-making processes within the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ardor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ardor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ardor using one of the exchanges listed above.

