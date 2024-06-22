Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 240.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 238,528 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,508 shares during the period. Ford Motor comprises 3.0% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $3,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in F. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 342,150 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 44,581 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 616.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 300,951 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,738,000 after buying an additional 258,920 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 421,118 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after buying an additional 44,805 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 12,352,718 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $153,421,000 after buying an additional 2,190,915 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 50,180,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,232,875. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.18. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The company has a market cap of $47.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.07. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 2.21%. The firm had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.07%. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on F

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, Director Jon M. Huntsman, Jr. sold 81,234 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.09, for a total value of $982,119.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,038,386.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.