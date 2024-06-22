Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at JMP Securities from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JMP Securities’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.23% from the company’s previous close.

ABR has been the topic of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $13.50 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.54.

Shares of NYSE:ABR opened at $14.13 on Thursday. Arbor Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $11.77 and a 12 month high of $17.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.61. The company has a quick ratio of 36.63, a current ratio of 36.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 86,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,313,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 592,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,998,000 after buying an additional 44,468 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 890,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,516,000 after buying an additional 312,694 shares during the period. 57.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates through Structured Business and Agency Business segments. It primarily invests in bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

