Aptorum Group (NASDAQ:APM) Trading 0.4% Higher

Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $4.57 and last traded at $4.57. 513 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,294,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.55.

Aptorum Group Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aptorum Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Aptorum Group stock. Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new stake in Aptorum Group Limited (NASDAQ:APM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000. Murchinson Ltd. owned 0.27% of Aptorum Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aptorum Group

Aptorum Group Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic products for the treatment of infectious diseases and cancer. The company operates in the Therapeutics and Non-Therapeutics segments. Its pipeline products include SACT- 1 for neuroblastoma and other cancer types; SACT-COV19 for the treatment of coronavirus disease; ALS-4 to treat bacterial infections caused by staphylococcus aureus, including MRSA; and ALS-1 to treat viral infections caused by influenza virus A.

