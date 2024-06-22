Aptitude Software Group (LON:APTD) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of Aptitude Software Group plc (LON:APTD – Get Free Report) rose 0.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 379 ($4.82) and last traded at GBX 372 ($4.73). Approximately 19,734 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 93,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 370 ($4.70).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($5.97) target price on shares of Aptitude Software Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

Get Aptitude Software Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Aptitude Software Group

Aptitude Software Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Aptitude Software Group Company Profile

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 332.07 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 312.07. The firm has a market cap of £212.87 million, a PE ratio of 5,328.57 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.91.

(Get Free Report)

Aptitude Software Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial management software in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides Fynapse, an intelligent finance data management and accounting platform for autonomous finance; Aptitude Accounting Hub, a rules accounting engine and subledger solution; Aptitude RevStream, a revenue recognition software; Aptitude Fynapse and Microsoft Dynamics 365 Finance; and enterprise finance solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aptitude Software Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptitude Software Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.