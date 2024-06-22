Aprio Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 20,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMLP. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

AMLP stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $46.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,191. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $46.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.26. Alerian MLP ETF has a 12-month low of $37.84 and a 12-month high of $48.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.48.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

