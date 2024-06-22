Aprio Wealth Management LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,892 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bremer Bank National Association raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in Stryker by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 983 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:SYK traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $342.64. 1,811,620 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,323,144. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $336.68 and its 200-day moving average is $331.65. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $249.98 and a 12-month high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 36.53%.

SYK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. BTIG Research upped their price target on Stryker from $366.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.58.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

