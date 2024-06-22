Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $601,000 Stock Position in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Free Report) by 39.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,987 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 335.6% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 379 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PulteGroup by 3,463.6% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank bought a new stake in PulteGroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in PulteGroup by 91.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective (up from $120.00) on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PulteGroup from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PulteGroup from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Zelman & Associates upgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.07.

PulteGroup stock traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $111.57. The stock had a trading volume of 3,675,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,772,691. PulteGroup, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.80 and a fifty-two week high of $122.72. The company has a market cap of $23.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.51. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 25.81% and a net margin of 16.63%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.41%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, and American West brand names.

