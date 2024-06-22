Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $4.33 Million Stock Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,585 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,719 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises approximately 0.8% of Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $4,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 16,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 20,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.80. 471,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,806. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.40 and a fifty-two week high of $59.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.73.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This is an increase from First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

