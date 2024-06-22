Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $212,000 Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 19.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,257 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,508 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 855,143 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $81,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,451 shares in the last quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Syntax Advisors LLC now owns 3,358 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 590,640 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after buying an additional 18,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,980 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised NIKE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,236,917.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 168,378 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.14, for a total value of $15,682,726.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,102,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,648,662.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Price Performance

NIKE stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $97.10. 15,564,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,183,705. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.02. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $123.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $146.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.05.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. Equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.53%.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.