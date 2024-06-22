Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 191.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,886 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TSLA. Apexium Financial LP lifted its stake in Tesla by 736.8% in the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 24,954 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 21,972 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,940 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP raised its stake in Tesla by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 21,772 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,410,000 after acquiring an additional 3,582 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 46,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $11,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Tesla by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,978 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,734,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total value of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock valued at $19,285,643 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $1.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,940,152 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,060,313. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.71. The company has a market cap of $583.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.32.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Tesla had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. HSBC decreased their target price on Tesla from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, June 10th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Tesla from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.